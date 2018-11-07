Madison area drivers might need to use their winter driving skills Thursday night into Friday, as the first measurable snow is forecast for the region.
The National Weather Service said south-central Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, beginning Thursday evening as a mix of rain and snow before changing to all snow in the overnight hours.
Temperatures will be low enough to keep the snow from melting on contact, with Thursday's overnight low dropping to 28 and Friday's high only expected to reach 35.
The snow coming here already is causing slippery roads in northern Wisconsin, with some areas expected to get up to 4 inches of snow, the Weather Service said.
The state highway travel map shows roads are snow covered or have slippery stretches from about Stevens Point north.
Cold temperatures already moved into southern Wisconsin overnight, with a high of 39 expected in Madison on Wednesday, 10 degrees below normal.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said clouds on Wednesday should clear at night, with the low dropping to 24.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high near 40, before rain and snow move in at night and snow continuing into Friday.
Friday's high should top out in the mid-30s.
The weekend should be sunny but cold, with a high of 34 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday.
The new work and school week starts out on the chilly side with highs of 35 and 33 on Monday and Tuesday under a mix of clouds and sun, Borremans said, with partial sunshine and 41 next Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 47 was 2 degrees below normal and 24 degrees below the record high of 71 for Nov. 6, set in 1916.
The low of 34 was 2 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 7 for the date, set in 1951.
The gauge at the airport collected 0.21 inches of rain, bringing the November precipitation (rain and melted snow) up to 1.36 inches, 0.86 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 6 was 2.61 inches in 1885.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 12.18 inches of precipitation, 6.15 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.21 inches of precipitation, 17.36 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Nov. 6 was 4.5 inches in 1900.