Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west.