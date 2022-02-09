For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
Freezing drizzle and light snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.