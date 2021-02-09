This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.56. A -7-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -6.96. A -11-degre…
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.32. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -8.01. 1 degree is…
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 4…