Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.56. A -7-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

