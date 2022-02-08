Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.