 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics