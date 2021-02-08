Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9.19. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.