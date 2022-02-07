 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

