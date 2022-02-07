Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
While only southeastern Wisconsin will see any impact from the storm — and that in a minor way — central and northern Illinois will be part of a swath of snow reaching double-digit totals, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
On the morning of Jan. 30, 1951, the temperature in Madison fell to its all-time record low of minus 37 degrees.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.