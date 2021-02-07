This evening's outlook for Madison: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.98. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
If you don’t like snow or cold, it might be time for a vacation somewhere warm, as Wisconsin is in store for more snow Thursday and then the coldest air of the season.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
