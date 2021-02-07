 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.98. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

School custodian sinks backwards half-court basketball shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics