 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics