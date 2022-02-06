Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.