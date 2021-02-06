Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 2.48. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.