Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

