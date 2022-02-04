 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

