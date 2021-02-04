 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -1.46. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

