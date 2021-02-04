Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -1.46. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Uncertainty still exists as to the exact track of the storm system and whether rain will mix in, according to forecasters.
If you don’t like snow or cold, it might be time for a vacation somewhere warm, as Wisconsin is in store for more snow Thursday and then the coldest air of the season.
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
All residents need to park on the odd side of the street Sunday night to avoid paying a $60 ticket.
