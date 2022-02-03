 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

