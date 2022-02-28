Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
