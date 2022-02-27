This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Another tenth of an inch or more of ice will fall across portions of southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, while a foot or more of snow will fall in far northwestern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The cities of Sun Prairie, Beloit, Stoughton and Lodi have declared snow emergencies that impact parking on city streets.
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday showed off a new tool that allows county snowplows to clear two lanes of snow at once.
Highs will reach the 30s across southern Wisconsin this weekend, then the high 30s and upper 40s next week, according to forecasters.
Tuesday’s storm comes 100 years to the day after a winter storm coated much of the state under 1 to 4 inches of ice, toppling trees and power lines and even preventing some newspapers from publishing.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.