Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

