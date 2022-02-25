 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

