Madison's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.
Winds could reach 50 miles per hour as southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, according to forecasters.
Another tenth of an inch or more of ice will fall across portions of southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, while a foot or more of snow will fall in far northwestern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Tuesday’s storm comes 100 years to the day after a winter storm coated much of the state under 1 to 4 inches of ice, toppling trees and power lines and even preventing some newspapers from publishing.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday showed off a new tool that allows county snowplows to clear two lanes of snow at once.