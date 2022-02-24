 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

