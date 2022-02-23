For the drive home in Madison: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Winds could reach 50 miles per hour as southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, according to forecasters.
Another tenth of an inch or more of ice will fall across portions of southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, while a foot or more of snow will fall in far northwestern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.
After wind chill values are the concern heading into the weekend, temperatures will rise to near 50 on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Hunga Tonga erupted on Jan. 15 and lasted 11 hours, blasting a plume of ash and water vapor 34 miles into the atmosphere.
Tuesday’s storm comes 100 years to the day after a winter storm coated much of the state under 1 to 4 inches of ice, toppling trees and power lines and even preventing some newspapers from publishing.
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.