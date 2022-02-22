Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
