Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Watching a potential winter storm. Expect periods of light freezing rain early...becoming heavier overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

