Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Overcast. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

