Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.