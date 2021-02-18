This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 12.72. A -3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
After another double-digit below-zero morning on Wednesday, southern Wisconsin will see a warming trend that will have highs cracking 30 on Sunday and possibly 40 next week, according to forecasters.
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
The track of Sunday’s snowstorm and possible totals for southern Wisconsin are uncertain at this time, but heavy snow is not expected, according to forecasters.
While southeastern Wisconsin will see totals of up to a foot of lake effect snow before it ends mid-afternoon Tuesday, temperatures will break into the teens for the first time since Feb. 5, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the National Weather Service said.
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Q: How is the ice cover on the Great Lakes?
