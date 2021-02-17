 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 20.62. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

