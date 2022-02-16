 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

