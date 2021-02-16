Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 8.38. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.