For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 8.38. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
While southeastern Wisconsin will see totals of up to a foot of lake effect snow before it ends mid-afternoon Tuesday, temperatures will break into the teens for the first time since Feb. 5, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the National Weather Service said.
