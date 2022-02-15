 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

