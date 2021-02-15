 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low -2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.91. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Capitol riot video shows extreme levels of coordination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics