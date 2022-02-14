 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

