Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low -11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -17.44. A -9-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

