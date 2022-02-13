 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

