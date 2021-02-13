 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -15.48. A -12-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

