Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.