Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Snow and gusty winds in the evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.