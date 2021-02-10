 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -3.47. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 10 P

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics