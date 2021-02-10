Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -3.47. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.