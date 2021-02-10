This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -3.47. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -6.96. A -11-degre…
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -8.01. 1 degree is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.32. Today's forecasted …
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.