Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
On the morning of Jan. 30, 1951, the temperature in Madison fell to its all-time record low of minus 37 degrees.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chills reached 27 below Wednesday morning and are expected to dip again to 19 below over the weekend.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will go from the teens to the 30s and back to the teens over the next week, according to forecasters.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.