Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.15. A 11-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

