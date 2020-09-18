Fall-like Friday for southern Wisconsin, but summer-like weather returns as fall begins next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a sunny, fall-like Friday with highs barely cracking 60, but summer-like warmth with highs near 80 will return as fall begins next week, according to forecasters.

Patchy frost is possible overnight Friday into Saturday in some inland locations away from Lake Michigan, the National Weather Service said.

A burst of chilly air is sweeping from northern Canada through the north-central U.S. late this week and then into the Northeast, bringing not only a dose of sweater and flannel weather but also some frosty consequences, AccuWeather said.

The chill and accompanying frost and freeze could mark the end of the growing season in parts of the Upper Midwest, including northern Wisconsin, and the interior Northeast. Temperatures could challenge record lows for the date in northern portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and then Pennsylvania and New York.

The only chance for showers and storms for Madison over the next week is a 30% chance for showers Wednesday night, with skies over Madison mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday.