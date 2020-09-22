Fall begins with summer-like weather for southern Wisconsin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall begins Tuesday with summer-like weather for southern Wisconsin featuring highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine, according to forecasters

Fall officially began with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:30 a.m., although meteorological fall started on Sept. 1.

On Tuesday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 55, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 74 and southwest winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday and again after 1 p.m. Saturday, a 50% chance Saturday night, a 30% chance for showers Sunday and Sunday night, and a 40% chance for showers Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 74, 77, 78, 69 and 66, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 57, 56, 60, 55 and 51.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a warm start to fall, with a few showers possible Thursday, a few showers possible late Saturday through Monday.