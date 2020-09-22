Fall begins with summer-like weather for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Fall begins Tuesday with summer-like weather for southern Wisconsin featuring highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine, according to forecasters
Fall officially began with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:30 a.m., although meteorological fall started on Sept. 1.
On Tuesday in Madison, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and southwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 55, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 74 and southwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday and again after 1 p.m. Saturday, a 50% chance Saturday night, a 30% chance for showers Sunday and Sunday night, and a 40% chance for showers Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 74, 77, 78, 69 and 66, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 57, 56, 60, 55 and 51.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a warm start to fall, with a few showers possible Thursday, a few showers possible late Saturday through Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 78, 78, 74, 78, 77, 70 and 64, and overnight lows around 55, 57, 57, 61, 54 and 51.
Monday’s high in Madison was 73 at 3:21 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 21, set in 1891 and 1908.
Monday’s low in Madison was 48 at 5:47 a.m., the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 33 for Sept. 21, set in 1974, 1982 and 1991.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.08 inches, 0.82 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 32.23 inches, 5.15 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 21 is 2.71 inches in 1947.
