Fall arrives: Coldest air of season hits southern Wisconsin

Fall arrived last Tuesday and this week’s weather will reflect that, with highs mostly in the 50s, plenty of chances for showers, and possible the first frost of the season Friday and Saturday mornings, according to forecasters.
The coldest air of the season will hit the Midwest this week, as a November-like air mass plunges in with gusty winds, spotty showers and perhaps even some snowflakes, AccuWeather said.
An amplified jet stream pattern will set up across the country this week, with a northward bulge bringing intense heat to the West and a southward dip allowing for chilly waves farther east.
"Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal across the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes by Friday, and then widespread highs of 10-15 degrees below normal will occur Saturday across the Great Lakes, Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee valleys," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 40% chance for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 58 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance for showers overnight before 8 p.m. as the low falls to around 43, with Tuesday’s forecast featuring partly sunny skies, a high near 59 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 46, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 62, northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, and a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 40% Thursday after 1 p.m., 20% Saturday, and 30% Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 54, 50, 53 and 52, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 44, 36, 34 and 40.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a chilly weak, with a few spotty showers Monday and again Wednesday, scattered showers Thursday, rain possible Saturday night, and a few showers possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 58, 60, 62, 55, 50, 53 and 53, and overnight lows around 44, 46, 45, 39, 35 and 42.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 73, 6 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 87, set in 1954.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 54, 9 degrees above the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 27, set in 1991.
Officially, 0.27 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.39 inches, 0.52 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 32.54 inches, 4.85 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 27 is 1.57 inches in 1902.
