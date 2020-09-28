Fall arrives: Coldest air of season hits southern Wisconsin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall arrived last Tuesday and this week’s weather will reflect that, with highs mostly in the 50s, plenty of chances for showers, and possible the first frost of the season Friday and Saturday mornings, according to forecasters.

The coldest air of the season will hit the Midwest this week, as a November-like air mass plunges in with gusty winds, spotty showers and perhaps even some snowflakes, AccuWeather said.

An amplified jet stream pattern will set up across the country this week, with a northward bulge bringing intense heat to the West and a southward dip allowing for chilly waves farther east.

"Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees below normal across the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes by Friday, and then widespread highs of 10-15 degrees below normal will occur Saturday across the Great Lakes, Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee valleys," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 40% chance for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 58 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.