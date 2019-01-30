Extreme cold forces Madison schools to close for 4th straight day

The Madison School District has canceled classes Thursday, making it the fourth straight day of no school in the state's second largest school district.
Classes also weren't held last Friday, but schools were open for a teacher in-service day.
The extreme cold is the reason for the closing Thursday.
"All Madison schools will be closed Thursday, January 31 due to continuing extreme cold temperatures," the district said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
All school buildings will be closed for the entire day and after school programming is canceled.
The district considers closing when temperatures below minus 25 degrees wind chill are forecast, and those temperatures are forecast throughout the morning on Thursday when students would have to travel to school.
Given the rise in temperatures forecast through the afternoon, the district will allow MSCR events after 4 p.m. Thursday, and high school athletics and extracurricular activities to go on.
Based on the current forecast, the district is expecting warmer temperatures and a return to school on Friday.
The National Weather Service has a wind chill warning in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, with overnight wind chills down to 50 below zero.
We should see a high near 20 on Friday.