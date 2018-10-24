The Wednesday afternoon sun in Madison might be the last we see of it this week.
Clouds are forecast to start moving into the area at night, with rain at times during the upcoming weekend.
The National Weather Service said the best chances for rain will come on Sunday. No snow is forecast.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 36.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high near 51.
- Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m., low around 40.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., high near 51.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 40.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 51.
- Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers, low around 41.
- Sunday: A 70 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., high near 50.
- Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m., low around 38.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers, high near 49.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 35.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 50.