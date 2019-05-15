The sunshine we see in south-central Wisconsin on Wednesday could be the last sighting of the sun the rest of the week.

Forecasts are calling for showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

The National Weather Service said there's also a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Wednesday with the high temperature reaching 71, but the bulk of the rain is expected to start Thursday.

There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mainly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the high reaching 74, then a 40% chance for rain Thursday night.

Friday's rain chances jump to 60%, with the high only reaching 62. We could see up to a quarter-inch of rain, but higher amounts could fall during thunderstorms.

Showers and storms continue Friday night with up to a half-inch of rain possible.

Saturday isn't much better.

Showers and storms are expected with a cool high of 61, then rain continues Saturday night, with up to a half-inch of rain possible.

Any relief on Sunday? No.

There's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with the high reaching 66, and more rain at night.

The rain chances dip to 30% on Monday with the high topping out at 66, and another 30% chance of rain on Tuesday with a high of 63.

Tuesday's high of 70 was 2 degrees above normal and 19 degrees below the record high of 89 for May 14, set in 1991.

The low of 40 was 6 degrees below normal and 8 degrees above the record low of 32 for the date, set in 1964 and tied in 2016.

No rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation total at 1.69 inches, 0.16 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 14 was 1.70 inches in 1883.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 5.83 inches of precipitation, 1.30 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 11.33 inches of precipitation, 1.52 inches above normal.