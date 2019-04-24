Enjoy the nice weather while you can: the ugly weekend forecast for southern Wisconsin includes a blustery, wet and raw Saturday and Saturday night that could feature some snow overnight, according to forecasters.

Wednesday in Madison should be sunny, with a high near 65 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 45, Thursday features a 40 percent chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 64 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 43, Friday should be nice again, with sunny skies, a high near 59 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

But the Weather Service said that after a low around 38 overnight Friday into Saturday, there’s an 80 percent chance for rain Saturday and 30 percent chance Saturday night, possibly mixed with snow after midnight. A half-inch to three-fourths of an inch or rain is possible Saturday.

The high should be near 46 on Saturday, with east winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, and the low Saturday night should be around 31.

Chances for rain return at 20 percent Sunday night, 30 percent Monday and Monday night, and 50 percent Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 52, 54 and 54, and lows Sunday night and Monday night around 38 and 40.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a beautiful Wednesday, a few light rain showers Thursday, a raw and rainy Saturday that could feature a little snow at night, then quiet and cool weather before showers return next Wednesday.

Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday, partly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, and cloudy next Wednesday, with highs near 69, 68, 62, 46, 52, 53, 54 and 48, and overnight lows around 45, 41, 39, 33, 35, 34, 42 and 46.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 65 at 4:54 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 83 for April 23, set in 1960.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 43 at 11:37 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 19 for April 23, set in 1910.

Officially, 0.16 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 2.5 inches, 0.09 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.42 inches, 1.37 inches below normal. The 2019 total rose to 8.92 inches, 1.45 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 23 is 1.23 inches in 1944.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 1.7 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 4.5 inches, 4.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 56 inches, 5.6 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 23 is 7.3 inches in 1910.