Sunshine and a high near 40 should make Friday a very nice day in Madison, but the weekend doesn't look good at all.
The National Weather Service said rain will be the main culprit we face, with over an inch of rain possible on Saturday, coupled with winds gusting up to 35 mph.
Rain should continue on Sunday, but in lesser amounts.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 10 percent chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., low around 27.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then rain after 5 a.m., low around 31.
- Saturday: A 100 percent chance of rain, high near 39. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Saturday night: An 80 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, low around 35. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is expected.
- Sunday: A 60 percent chance of rain possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 7 a.m., high near 38. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and midnight, low around 28.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 32.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight, low around 24.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 28.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 20.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 26.