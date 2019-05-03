The sunny and mild weather forecast for Madison this weekend could be the only opportunities for sunshine through mid-week next week.
The National Weather Service said rain and thunderstorms are expected to start up Sunday night and continue through Wednesday night, with highs around 70 for the weekend replaced by highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.
The day-to-day outlook in Madison:
- Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, high near 58.
- Friday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m., low around 38.
- Saturday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise sunny, high near 67.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 46.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 72.
- Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers, low around 47.
- Monday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 61.
- Monday night: A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 49. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 62.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 46.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, high near 54.
- Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers, low around 42.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, high near 55.