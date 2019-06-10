A sunny and slightly cooler Monday is in store for south-central Wisconsin, but we could see rain by mid-week.
Forecasters are looking at rain starting Tuesday night continuing into Wednesday night, with more than three-quarters of an inch of rain falling.
Monday's high is only expected to reach 73, but morning temperatures dropped to the upper 50s, and when combined with a stiff northwest wind, made it feel more like early fall than early summer.
It could be colder Monday night with a low of 53, then the high bounces back to 75 on Tuesday, with clouds increasing during the day.
The National Weather Service said there's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and an 80% chance on Wednesday, with the high only reaching 61.
Rain chances are pegged at 70% Wednesday night, with the low dropping to 49.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said Thursday should be partly sunny and cool with a high of 66, then a few showers are possible Friday with a high of 73.
The weekend looks cool and somewhat dry, with highs of 68 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday. Rain chances are pegged at 30% both days.
Sunday's high of 77 was 1 degree above normal and 16 degrees below the record high of 93 for June 9, set in 1911.
The low of 62 was 8 degrees above normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 34 for the date, set in 1977.
Only two-hundredths of an inch of rain fell at the airport Sunday night, bringing the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals up to 1.05 inches, 0.29 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on June 9 was 2.46 inches in 1974.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 16.86 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 3.69 inches above normal.