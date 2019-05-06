Enjoy a dry Tuesday in Madison, because it could be very wet the following two days.
The National Weather Service said we could see over 2 inches of rain before it dies down by Thursday night.
There are slight chances for rain during the weekend, but for the most part, we should have good weather for Mother's Day on Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook for Madison:
- Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, high near 58.
- Monday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., low around 42.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 57.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of rain after 2 a.m., low around 41.
- Wednesday: A 90% chance of rain, mainly after 8 a.m., temperatures steady around 42. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday night: A 90% chance of rain, low around 43. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday: A 70% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m., high near 53. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of rain before 8 p.m., low around 39.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 57.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 41.
- Saturday: A 30% chance of rain, partly sunny, high near 62.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of rain, low around 44.
- Sunday: A 20% chance of rain, mostly sunny, high near 62.