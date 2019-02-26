The seemingly endless stretch of bad winter weather is continuing in Wisconsin, with accumulating snow expected to start Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures staying well below normal.
Up to 4 inches of snow could fall in counties north and east of Madison before ending Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson counties, from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for most counties of Wisconsin, except in the southwest and some of the south-central regions, including Madison.
The snow could impact the evening commute Tuesday and the morning commute Wednesday.
Topping off the snow are temperatures much lower than normal.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said Tuesday's high will only hit 17, which is half the normal high of 35, then a slight warmup to the low to mid-20s starts on Wednesday and continues through Friday.
While the snow and possible freezing rain late Tuesday night into the morning could hamper driving, many parts of the state are still dealing with snow-covered highways and slippery stretches from Sunday's storm, according to the Wisconsin highway travel map.
What do we expect once the snow moves out? A few flurries on Thursday then more accumulating snow Friday.
The Weather Service said there's a 40 percent chance of snow starting Friday afternoon, then an 80 percent chance Friday night, the snow coming down mainly before midnight.
Temperatures are expected to plummet once again for the weekend, with Saturday's high reaching 17, only 9 on Sunday and 12 on Monday and next Tuesday.
Overnight lows will drop below zero starting Saturday night through Tuesday night, and wind chills could drop to the 15 below to 30 below range Saturday night and Sunday night.
Monday's high of 12 was 23 degrees below normal and 52 degrees below the record high of 64 for Feb. 25, set in 2000.
The low of zero was 18 degrees below normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 15 below for the date, set in 1967.
A trace of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the February total at 2.86 inches, 1.59 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Feb. 25 was 1.03 inches in 1929.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 7.52 inches of precipitation, 3.28 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 5.42 inches of precipitation, 2.92 inches above normal.
The airport recorded a trace of snow on Monday, keeping the snowfall total for the month at 21.5 inches, 11.9 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 25 was 7.4 inches in 1935.
For winter, Madison has received 47.1 inches of snow, 11.1 inches above normal, and 50.5 inches for the snow season, 10.4 inches above normal.